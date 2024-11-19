Take note, South Africa: How Bafana Bafana can bag the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title

Under the guidance of Hugo Broos, the South Africans have qualified for back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations tournaments.

Bafana Bafana’s bronze medal finish at the recent continental tournament in the Ivory Coast marked a turning point for the team. Once seen as underachievers, they’ve reignited the passion in the country with inspiring performances under the Belgian mentor.

Having comfortably secured their spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, the focus now shifts to addressing key areas for a title-winning campaign. Strengthening leadership, enhancing squad depth and fostering young talent will be critical in building a team capable of bringing home the ultimate prize.

Here, GOAL takes a look at what South Africa must do to claim their first Afcon title in nearly three decades.

