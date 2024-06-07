Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Seth Willis

Broos optimistic Bafana can deliver against Nigeria despite 'an awful travel' - NFF faults Safa for team's woes

World Cup Qualification CAFNigeria vs South AfricaNigeriaSouth Africa

The Nigeria FA distances itself from the tribulations suffered by their opponent on their way to Uyo.

  • Bafana took almost a full day to get to Uyo
  • Initially, the flight was to take six hours
  • NFF blames Safa but Broos optimistic of win
