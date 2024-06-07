Nigeria vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow a crucial game between the Super Eagles and Bafana Bafana that will played on Friday in Uyo.

Nigeria will be aiming at getting their first win in Group C of the 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifier when they host rivals South Africa on Friday, June 7.

The Super Eagles have managed to collect just two points in the opening two rounds, which is not a good opening for a team of its calibre.

The Hugo Broos-led Bafana Bafana started their campaign with a win over Benin before falling away against Rwanda in their second outing.

It explains why the match is crucial for either side since it might go a long way in determining who will qualify for the global competition which will be jointly held by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details on how to watch the match between Nigeria and South Africa, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.