Brighton issue apology after insensitive use of Japanese WWII soldier's image held up by Kaoru Mitoma sparks enormous backlash on Chinese social media
Brighton face PR crisis following social media post
Brighton face a significant PR crisis after a social media post featuring Kaoru Mitoma and an academy player went viral. In the picture, both players can be seen holding up FC26 Ultimate Team cards that depicted a member of the Japanese Imperial Army.
The member of the fascist establishment appears to be Lieutenant Hiroo Onoda, who served in the army between 1942 and 1974. Onoda had been declared dead by the Japanese government in 1959 but instead had retreated into the jungle in the Philippines following the end of the Second World War, refusing to his country's surrender and that the confict was over.
Onoda actually died due to heart failure following a bout of pneumonia in 2014 at the age of 91. The post from Brighton went viral on Chinese social media website Weibo after it was shared by an account with over 10 million followers.
The Japanese Imperial Army, an aggressor in the Pacific region among the Axis powers, committed numerous atrocities in China and elsewhere during the war, which is why the post had the reaction it did.
Brighton 'sincerely apologises' for viral post
Brighton have since removed the post and on Friday issued an statement: "The club sincerely apologises for any offence caused in China by a recent post about our Academy's participation in the Premier League Christmas Truce Tournament. We hugely value our fans in China and had no intention of causing any offence."
It's not the first time that Brighton have landed themselves in hot water this year. The Seagulls confirmed in July that young South Korean star Do-young Yoon would be joining Dutch side Excelsior on loan for the duration of the season following his arrival from Daejeon Hana Citizen.
However, Brighton's social media team posted the announcement in Japanese, rather than Korean. As a result, the Seagulls were resoundingly criticised for their poor understanding of the Asian market.
'I thought this was photoshopped'
Football fans took to social media to criticise Brighton for their post, with one stating: "I thought this was photoshopped One of their players is pro war criminal?!? Like the 32 Years of service, they know about him clearly, and seem to be celebrating it?"
A second added: "I can responsibly tell everyone that the content that pops up when searching for Brighton on one of the largest social media platforms in China now is about this matter. This photo has tarnished the reputation of the club and even the city."
A third quoted the apology from Brighton, stating: "Insane half-arsed apology, didn't even post on the main account I can understand the kids not knowing about the history and what not, but Mitoma surely knew what he was doing there..."
One person said they didn't see it coming: "Wasn't on my bingo card 'Chinese fans vehemently criticized the club for glorifying a war criminal. Onoda, at the center of the controversy, refused to surrender even after Japan’s defeat, hiding in the Philippine jungle for nearly 30 years'"
Another user suggested that it wasn't just Chinese fans that were offended, posting: "This offends not only Chinese fans, but also all countries that contributed to WWII, including all the people and soldiers who sacrificed in WWII, including Europe. Perhaps Brighton Club believes that it was the Japan who helped Europe end WWII"
Brighton looking to maintain unbeaten run
On the pitch, Brighton are least performing as they look to build upon a three-match unbeaten run in the Premier League. The Seagulls followed up a 3-0 win over Leeds and a 0-0 draw at rivals Crystal Palace with a 2-1 victory over Brentford last time out as Danny Welbeck and Jack Hinshelwood cancelled out Igor Thiago's opener at the AMEX Stadium last weekend.
Fabian Hurzeler's men now face a rejuvenated Nottingham Forest at the City Ground. Forest are looking to pull away from the relegation zone and claim a third successive league win on the spin as they continue to impress under Sean Dyche.
