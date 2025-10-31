'There are no words' - Brighton boss Dario Vidosic heartbroken as Michelle Agyemang suffers catastrophic ACL injury but backs 'very strong' winger to come back stronger

Agyemang, who was a surprise inclusion in the England squad for Euro 2025 over the summer, came off the bench in the 62nd minute during the Lionesses' 3-0 win over Australia in Derby on Tuesday night. However, the teenager suffered the ACL injury in the 80th minute and was stretchered off.

"We can confirm that Michelle Agyemang suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament injury while playing in England’s 3-0 win over Australia in Derby on Tuesday," parent side Arsenal said in a statement this week.

"Michelle came off the bench in the 62nd minute and sustained the injury just before the 80-minute mark. The 19-year-old forward, who is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, will miss the remainder of the 2025/26 season as a result of the injury.

"We are in close contact with Brighton as we determine a treatment and recovery programme for Michelle. We will be giving Michelle our full support as she begins the road to recovery."