Brazil & Nike are playing a whole different ball game! Why the Selecao's historic Jordan collaboration is seismic in a World Cup year

The collaboration with Nike's basketball line has been particularly prolific for Les Parisiens. As lucrative as it is innovative, the partnership began in 2018 as a deal was signed for the release of various co-branded apparel and footwear.

Jordan's 'Jumpman' logo has been emblazoned on PSG away, third and fourth kits in place of the Nike 'Swoosh' in the years since, even featuring on their home shirt in 2021-22 when superstars Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Neymar were all plying their trade at Parc des Princes - an absolute dream from a marketing perspective.

Of course, the collaboration stretched far beyond the pitch, nodding to basketball's popularity in France with co-branded sneakers for the court and piggybacking on the streetwear boom with track jackets and bottoms.

The 2025 Jordan Wings x PSG luxury streetwear collection was particularly iconic, released in the year the club would end its Champions League hoodoo.

"As we celebrate our 40-year anniversary, Jordan Brand continues to push the boundaries of greatness", Nike's chief design officer, Jason Mayden, said at the time. "Through our continued collaboration with PSG, we are elevating sport, style and culture."