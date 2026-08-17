Braga agree €10m transfer with Barcelona for teenage talent Tommy Marques

Barcelona's decision to sanction the departure of their young prospect follows an agreement in principle worth €76.5m (£65.3m) with Premier League giants Manchester City for holding midfielder Rodri. The arrival of the Spain international significantly intensifies competition in the centre of the park for Flick's side, who already boast a wealth of experienced options.

Aware that first team opportunities with the Blaugrana would be severely limited due to the surplus of senior midfielders, Marques decided to seek regular minutes elsewhere to continue his development, with the club hierarchy sanctioning the sale to help balance their books.