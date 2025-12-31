Boost for Miguel Cardoso? Argentine star returns to Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving European club
Back to Pretoria
After failing to make an impact with the Greek side, A.E. Kifisia Argentinian attacking midfielder Matias Eduardo Esquivel is set to return to Mamelodi Sundowns after his loan deal was terminated.
The Greek Super League club had an option to purchase the Argentine playmaker at the end of the current season, but that is not going to happen as his loan has been terminated.
Struggle in Greece
The 26-year-old ended speculation about his future when he signed for Kifisia in August this year, but his transfer did not turn out as expected; just like at Sundowns before, he failed to establish himself as a key player for the club.
Previously, he was sent on loan back to his former club, CA Talleres, after he was signed by the Pretoria heavyweights in January 2024.
Esquivel's struggle at Sundowns underscores similar situations players from South America have undergone at the club.
In recent times, Argentinian stars Junior Mendieta and Lucas Suarez, as well as Erwin Saavedra from Bolivia, all left after struggling with the Premier Soccer League giants.
The only different story revolves around Lucas Ribeiro Costa, who controversially left the Brazilians after making his name.
Will Esquivel's gamble finally pay?
In 2024, Mamelodi Sundowns Sporting Director Flemming Berg said they are still hopeful that their R46 million investment in the midfielder will finally pay off.
"With recruitment, sometimes we get it right, sometimes you don't get it right," Berg said.
"We all know that we later bought Matias Esquivel, who is now playing in Argentina; I think he will come back, I think he will become a success."
'He will be a success'
When he was asked about Esquivel's chances of succeeding, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso said he believed the midfielder will succeed. But the former Esperance tactician absolved himself from the struggle he underwent before.
"We all know that we later bought Matias Esquive. I think he will come back; I think he will become a success. I can speak about Matias; it's not a problem. Matias is a player who came to Sundowns not with me, but with Rhulani Mokwena," Cardoso said in a previous interview.
So if he did not have chances and he didn't succeed, it was at that time he went back to Argentina. I have nothing to do with him coming to the club. It's not to put pressure on me regarding Matias Esquivel.
"But Matias is a very good player, and you will succeed where he will go. I also didn't give him playing minutes. It was not only coach Rhulani. Me also. We didn't give him any chances. But maybe for different reasons because I don't know what happened before," he added.
"Matias also wasn't consistent in telling me that he wants to play. And that is said by training harder and better than the other players. You need to understand that a player to play must show in the training sessions that he is better than the ones who are playing in the same position."
Family struggle
The PSL title-winning tactician also explained that part of Esquivel's failure to settle at Sundowns had something to do with his family.
"I respect the players who don't play more than the ones who play, because those ones, they arrive at home, and they want to give love to their families, but they are sad. Matias suffered a lot here," Cardoso said.
He suffered a lot in this club, and there is a moment where the context is already not a context for him to be here. He is a quality player, and no one should doubt that.
"But because of what happened before with coach Rhulani, he didn't play...and now he came (back) in December, and we had expectations that he could play, but the other ones became better than him, and they gave him no chances, like I gave him no chances," the Portuguese mentor added.
"There were others I gave chances to show they were better than him. He was suffering. His wife didn't want to come back. His kids didn't want to come back."
What remains now is to see whether he will be fully absorbed into the playing unit or whether he will be sent on another loan move during the short transfer window in January.
His loan has been terminated at a time when Miguel Reisinho and Nuno Santos are proving to be vital additions to Sundowns' unit.