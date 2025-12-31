Boost for Miguel Cardoso? Argentine star returns to Mamelodi Sundowns after leaving European club

When he was asked about Esquivel's chances of succeeding, Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso said he believed the midfielder will succeed. But the former Esperance tactician absolved himself from the struggle he underwent before.

"We all know that we later bought Matias Esquive. I think he will come back; I think he will become a success. I can speak about Matias; it's not a problem. Matias is a player who came to Sundowns not with me, but with Rhulani Mokwena," Cardoso said in a previous interview.

So if he did not have chances and he didn't succeed, it was at that time he went back to Argentina. I have nothing to do with him coming to the club. It's not to put pressure on me regarding Matias Esquivel.

"But Matias is a very good player, and you will succeed where he will go. I also didn't give him playing minutes. It was not only coach Rhulani. Me also. We didn't give him any chances. But maybe for different reasons because I don't know what happened before," he added.

"Matias also wasn't consistent in telling me that he wants to play. And that is said by training harder and better than the other players. You need to understand that a player to play must show in the training sessions that he is better than the ones who are playing in the same position."