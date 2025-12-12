Boost for AFCON-bound Bafana Bafana as Siyabonga Ngezana shooks off injury to score in FCSB's vital Europa League win

On Saturday, FCSB played Dinamo Bucharest in the Romanian top-flight football, a match that was played at the National Arena.

Siyabonga Ngezana started the game but was subbed before the start of the second half owing to an injury sustained.

The club's General Manager, Mihai Stoica, had even expressed his fears about the availability of the dependable centre-back against the Dutch outfit.

"[Ngezana's] knee hurt, and he couldn’t continue. He went to therapy this morning. Let’s see if he can play on Thursday," he said as quoted by Fanatik.

It was a worry for Bafana Bafana, who are set to use Ngezana in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be staged in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.