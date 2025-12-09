Bafana Bafana’s Helman Mkhalele questions FIFA’s respect for African football as clubs allowed to hold players until just before Africa Cup of Nations

FIFA’s ruling that clubs may retain their players until six days before the Africa Cup of Nations begins stands in sharp contrast to the long‑established policy of releasing players 14 days ahead of major international tournaments, a practice designed to give national teams the time needed to prepare properly.

The 2025 AFCON, scheduled to run in Morocco from December 21 until January 18, has drawn strong criticism from Bafana Bafana assistant coach Helman Mkhalele. He argues that the compressed window will inevitably disrupt preparations.

For South Africa, the impact may be less severe, as most of their squad is locally based and therefore more readily available. Even so, the broader implications for African football are significant.

FIFA’s circular does allow for negotiations between clubs and federations to secure earlier releases, and in some cases, these talks have been successful. Yet the overriding concern remains: the shortened release period places added strain on teams and raises pressing questions about fairness, respect, and the value placed on Africa’s premier football competition.