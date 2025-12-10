Bafana Bafana face potential blow! Two-time Romanian Superliga champion Siyabonga Ngezana sustains knee injury ahead of 2025 AFCON
Ngezana, a doubt ahead of AFCON
Siyabonga Ngezana was part of the FCSB team that played Dinamo București in the Super-Liga assignment that was staged at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest.
The former Kaizer Chiefs defender has been a starter for the Romanian outfit since his move from the Glamour Boys in 2023.
In his debut season, he helped FCSB win the Liga 1, a crown they successfully defended last season. The Bafana Bafana international was also a rock as his team secured the Romanian Super Cup in the last two editions.
It explains why, in the last two campaigns, he has made the Liga 1 Team of the Season twice and voted the Super Liga defender of the season once.
However, his chances of playing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are in jeopardy after sustaining a knock on his knee on Saturday.
Ngezana blow for Bafana Bafana?
The 28-year-old centre-back was subbed after the end of the first half in the goalless draw with Dinamo București, with Octavian Popescu taking his place.
On Thursday, FCSB are scheduled to play Feyenoord in the Europa Super League's League Phase game that will be played in Romania. This will be a vital game for the hosts, who have been inconsistent in the competition, having collected a single win and four losses, which puts them 31st on the table.
The Dutch outfit are in a position higher thanks to their better goal difference, explaining why it will be massive for either team to get a win.
But FCSB are not sure whether their dependable defender will be available for the game as confirmed by their General Manager Mihai Stoica.
"[Ngezana's] knee hurt, and he couldn’t continue. He went to therapy this morning. Let’s see if he can play on Thursday," he said as quoted by Fanatik.
What options does Broos have?
Khuliso Mudau, Aubrey Modiba (both Mamelodi Sundowns), Thabang Matuludi (Polokwane City), Khulumani Ndamane (TS Galaxy), Mbekezile Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi (both Orlando Pirates), Samukelo Kabini (Molde FK), Siyabonga Ngezana (FCSB), and Tylon Smith (Queens Park Rangers) are all the defenders that Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos called for the AFCON assignment.
Nevertheless, Thabo Moloisane of Stelelnbosch is on the standby list alongside Mamelodi Sundowns forward Iqraam Rayners and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Mduduzi Shabalala.
From the communication by FCSB, the problem does not sound that serious, meaning Ngezana has a chance to take part in the prestigious continental international competition.
However, if he fails to recover on time, then Moloisane can step up and do the job for the 1996 champions.
Will Broos end his adventure in Africa on a high?
Having led Cameroon to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations triumph, Broos proved his doubters wrong by delivering bronze for Bafana Bafana in the 2023 edition.
This will be his last AFCON as a coach, and he wants nothing but glory. The 73-year-old has been given all the support he needs, selected the players he wanted, and all that is remaining is for him to win on the pitch as he builds towards the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Mzansi are in Group B alongside record champions Egypt, Angola, and Zimbabwe.