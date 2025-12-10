Bafana Bafana face potential blow! Two-time Romanian Superliga champion Siyabonga Ngezana sustains knee injury ahead of 2025 AFCON

Siyabonga Ngezana was part of the FCSB team that played Dinamo București in the Super-Liga assignment that was staged at the Arena Nationala in Bucharest.

The former Kaizer Chiefs defender has been a starter for the Romanian outfit since his move from the Glamour Boys in 2023.

In his debut season, he helped FCSB win the Liga 1, a crown they successfully defended last season. The Bafana Bafana international was also a rock as his team secured the Romanian Super Cup in the last two editions.

It explains why, in the last two campaigns, he has made the Liga 1 Team of the Season twice and voted the Super Liga defender of the season once.

However, his chances of playing in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) are in jeopardy after sustaining a knock on his knee on Saturday.