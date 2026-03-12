Christian Vieri underwent minor surgery after being admitted to hospital for knee surgery. The former striker himself spoke about it, telling his many followers what had happened in a series of Instagram stories. Bobo was photographed on the hospital bed, reassuring everyone and even showing the bone fragment that had been removed, which had been bothering him for some time.
Bobo Vieri hospitalised: he underwent surgery to have a small bone removed
With a serene look and miming the victory sign with his fingers, the former Inter striker commented: "They removed a small bone that was floating around in my knee!" The bone fragment was the size of a pebble and was contained in a transparent container. Vieri's operation was completed successfully and will allow him to be discharged soon before a short period of convalescence. "Ready in a month for the next padel tournament," he commented ironically.
- One of the best strikers of his era, Vieri scored 142 goals in 264 appearances inSerie A, playing for 14 seasons and for seven different teams (Torino, Atalanta, Juventus, Lazio, Inter, Milan, Fiorentina). Today, he is a commentator for DAZN, where he provides commentary on the big matches of the league.
