Bobby Motaung reveals changing room 'mood' was reason why Kaizer Chiefs skipped January signings in their bid to win the CAF Confederation Cup and PSL league title double

Amakhosi added just one player - the DStv Diski Challenge recruit Xhosa Manyana - to their roster despite fan frustration over unaddressed squad gaps and watching title rivals Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns bulk up their squads.

And while Chiefs have won five of their six matches in 2026, their one loss saw them crash out of their title defence of the Nedbank Cup to Stellenbosch at the first hurdle.

Bobby Motaung blamed that defeat on the club's crammed schedule and player fatigue.

But now he has moved to explain why Chiefs were so quiet in the transfer window.

