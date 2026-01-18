Blow for PSL champions? Pitso Mosimane's lawyer claims death threats pushed him out of Mamelodi Sundowns amid reported interest from Chloorkop in decorated coach
Mosimane and Sundowns clash in court
Pitso Mosimane is embroiled in a legal dispute with Mamelodi Sundowns over the reimbursement of more than R7 million in agents’ commission paid when he extended his contract with the club.
The money relates to a deal Mosimane did not see through after leaving Masandawana before the contract’s expiry.
Mosimane and his agent, Moira Tlhagale, have appealed at the Johannesburg High Court against an order to repay Sundowns.
In the appeal, Mosimane, represented by Mabuza Attorneys, argued that the working environment at Sundowns had become unconducive.
He further claimed that there was a threat on his life during his final period at the club, a matter he claims he brought to the attention of then Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe.
Mosimane departed for Egyptian giants Al Ahly in September 2020, not long after signing the new contract with Sundowns.
Mosimane reveals death threats
“Mr Mosimane was facing difficulties with various persons employed by or affiliated with the club. These individuals threatened that he would be dismissed, interfered with his professional decisions, and even threatened his life,” Mosimane's lawyers argued as per Daily Sun.
“Instead, Dr Simelane, acting on behalf of the club, insisted that Mr Mosimane apologise not only to Dr Motsepe, but also to staff members, including those who had threatened him after he was quoted in a newspaper saying that certain individuals within the club did not want him to succeed.
“This amounts to the exploitation of Mr Mosimane. The exploitative nature of the clause, which cannot accord with public policy under the Constitution, was not considered by the learned judge," further argued the lawyers.
“In other words, the clause requires the employee to compensate the employer for dismissing him.”
Cardoso's future uncertain at Sundowns
Amid the ongoing court battle, Mosimane has been linked with a possible return to Sundowns, with reports suggesting he could replace Miguel Cardoso.
The Portuguese coach’s position appears to be under threat after he struggled to fully convince his bosses at Chloorkop, with Sundowns trailing Orlando Pirates in the Premier Soccer League title race.
Cardoso further fuelled speculation about his future when he posted a cryptic message on social media, quoting David Bowie: “I don’t know where I’m going from here, but I promise it won’t be boring.”
The post has been widely interpreted as a strong hint that his time at the club could be nearing an end.
Despite the uncertainty, the Masandawana mentor has remained active in the transfer market, securing new signings Khulumani Ndamane, Brayan Leon and Monnapule Saleng.
Mosimane backed for Sundowns return
Former Sundowns star Brent Carelse has backed Mosimane to return to Sundowns
"Why not? I think he did well while he was there; some of the players are still there. I think it would be a good thing; also, it would not be much change if you think about it," Carelse told Soccer Laduma.
"I think it would be good for continuity as well; Pitso knows the players, knows the league, and also knows what the club wants to achieve, so I think it would be a good appointment.
"In terms of the selection of players and having a stable team, I think Pitso would bring that. Also, the fact that he knows that the club wants to dominate on the continental stage, that would obviously be one of his main objectives, to try to win the Champions League again," he added.
"I think he can do that; he has obviously gained a lot of experience over the years. I just think for continuity's sake, it would be best (to bring back Pitso); he knows how the club is run, and it's an advantage for him."