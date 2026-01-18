Pitso Mosimane is embroiled in a legal dispute with Mamelodi Sundowns over the reimbursement of more than R7 million in agents’ commission paid when he extended his contract with the club.

The money relates to a deal Mosimane did not see through after leaving Masandawana before the contract’s expiry.

Mosimane and his agent, Moira Tlhagale, have appealed at the Johannesburg High Court against an order to repay Sundowns.

In the appeal, Mosimane, represented by Mabuza Attorneys, argued that the working environment at Sundowns had become unconducive.

He further claimed that there was a threat on his life during his final period at the club, a matter he claims he brought to the attention of then Sundowns president Patrice Motsepe.

Mosimane departed for Egyptian giants Al Ahly in September 2020, not long after signing the new contract with Sundowns.