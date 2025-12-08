'Big things are coming for Relebohile Mofokeng, maybe Spain!' Orlando Pirates attacker praised for Carling Knockout exploits

Bafana Bafana international attacker Relebohile Mofokeng stole the show last weekend as he steered Orlando Pirates to the Carling Knockout glory.

The 21-year-old scored in the extra time against Marumo Gallants at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to hand Bucs the trophy.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa had plans of frustrating the Soweto giants until the South Africa midfielder did his magic to ensure Abdeslam Ouaddou secured his second trophy since taking the reins at the beginning of the season.

Mofokeng has been struggling for consistency, but since his return from injury, he has scored a goal and provided two assists in the process.

It is massive for the national team who are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.