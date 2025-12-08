'Big things are coming for Relebohile Mofokeng, maybe Spain!' Orlando Pirates attacker praised for Carling Knockout exploits
Mofokeng dazzles
Bafana Bafana international attacker Relebohile Mofokeng stole the show last weekend as he steered Orlando Pirates to the Carling Knockout glory.
The 21-year-old scored in the extra time against Marumo Gallants at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane to hand Bucs the trophy.
Bahlabane Ba Ntwa had plans of frustrating the Soweto giants until the South Africa midfielder did his magic to ensure Abdeslam Ouaddou secured his second trophy since taking the reins at the beginning of the season.
Mofokeng has been struggling for consistency, but since his return from injury, he has scored a goal and provided two assists in the process.
It is massive for the national team who are preparing for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.
Time for Mofokeng to leave?
In the recent couple of months, the Sea Robbers have lost Mohau Nkota and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who were massive for the club. Nkota joined the Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Ettifaq, while Mbokazi is set for a move to Chicago Fire.
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye raved about the influence Mofokeng has had on Pirates, before stating that big things are on the way for the player, who has been linked with a move out of the club in recent seasons.
“Let me not be jealous, a round of applause for Orlando Pirates, this is not pap and vleis because one Ouaddou stepped into the big shoes of Jose Riveiro,” he said as quoted by iDiski Times.
“And he has been able to get the best out of other players. I know I said Marumo would win, but I expected the game to go to extra time.
"What we should compliment Pirates on is that even if you don’t play well, sometimes you win games without playing well. You need character.
“You need players who will raise their hands like Rele. Well done to the boy; if it were someone else, they would probably not have been able to handle this.
"The boy waited for his time and he stood out. I think big things are coming for the boy, maybe he’ll go to Spain," Khanye concluded.
Ouaddou lauds Mofokeng's influence
Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou is delighted with the impact Mofokeng is having after recovering from initial struggles brought about by injuries.
"The season before he played 40-45 matches, he is not a robot," the former Morocco international defender told the media.
"I can understand that he was a bit tired; we gave him some rest, and he came back with very good fitness.
"You can see in the last three, four matches he was part of the success of the team, he did some fantastic assists," Ouaddou added.
"You can see the difference between a fit Rele Mofokeng and a tired Rele Mofokeng.
"Rele Mofokeng, even at 70% of his possibilities, he can help the team. I cannot imagine when he is 100%. If he is 100%, the President is someone who can make us win the title," he concluded.
What is on the table for Mofokeng?
Mofokeng is among the players who will enjoy representing the country at AFCON in the next couple of weeks.
“About Relebohile, I like him as a player. He’s a very good player; he’s a very talented player," Hugo Broos stated while confirming his final team for the competition.
"Had a few problems now in the past week with an injury, so I was very happy to see him play again with Pirates, and that’s why I didn’t doubt one second to take him with the selection," the Belgian concluded.
Bafana Bafana are in Group B alongside Egypt alongside Angola, and Zimbabwe.