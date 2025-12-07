Abdeslam Ouaddou believes 'President' Relebohile Mofokeng will be unstoppable at 100% as he inspires Pirates to the PSL title

Mofokeng struggled to replicate his exploits this season after doing well in the 2024/25 edition.

His performances led to speculations about his future at the club, with top teams linked with his services ahead of the ongoing campaign.

Unfortunately, none materialised, and the attacker remained at the Soweto giants.

South Africa coach Hugo Broos felt that was the main reason why his star player struggled for form at the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign.

“This is not my job, to interfere with this kind of thing, [advising players on clubs to join]," he told the media.

“Why is Rele not at the level he was last year? It’s very clear, they made him crazy!

"You can’t ask a guy at the age of 20, that he can say yes, I’m concentrating on football, not what those guys are telling me, I’m not listening. At the end, you listen, and this is normal; you can’t blame Mofokeng for that.

“Maybe it’s in my job to go to those guys and say pay attention to this and blah blah blah; but that’s all I can do," Broos added.

He however, included him in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) squad that will play in Morocco from December 21 to January 18.

“About Relebohile, I like him as a player. He’s a very good player; he’s a very talented player.

"Had a few problems now in the past week with an injury, so I was very happy to see him play again with Pirates, and that’s why I didn’t doubt one second to take him with the selection," Broos justified his decision.