Big Salary & New Fame! Bafana Bafana star reveals how Orlando Pirates changed his 'life financially'
Moremi flourishing in Black-and-White
Tshepang Moremi made the switch to Orlando Pirates from AmaZulu FC at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, unveiled alongside six other new recruits, among other signings, as the Buccaneers looked to bolster their squad for a title push. Out of that group, the club has already moved on from Sinoxolo Kwayiba, highlighting just how competitive life at a PSL giant can be.
For Moremi, however, the move has proven to be a turning point, offering him the platform to showcase his talent on a bigger stage, embrace the pressure that comes with wearing the famous black-and-white, and stake his claim as one of the key figures in the Pirates’ attacking line-up this season.
The Sharpville-born star has already made 20 appearances for the Mayfair outfit, netting eight goals and providing a crucial assist across all competitions, quickly stamping his mark as a key player for the Buccaneers.
His impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed at the national level, as he has successfully secured his spot in the Bafana Bafana squad. More importantly, he has proven his worth to coach Hugo Broos, winning the hearts of South African fans with his dynamic displays on the big stage, including scoring two vital goals in four matches at the Africa Cup of Nations. With his confidence soaring and momentum building, Moremi looks set to continue his upward trajectory, becoming an influential figure for both club and country in the months ahead.
- Backpage
The Badge effect on and off the pitch
Speaking on Prime Sports with Mahlatse, Moremi confirmed how playing for one of the biggest teams in the league can be a life-changing opportunity. He highlighted how the move not only allows players to showcase their talent on a bigger stage but also opens doors to personal growth, increased recognition, and new experiences off the pitch.
For him, joining a club of such stature has been a turning point, providing a platform to challenge himself, learn from seasoned teammates, and embrace the responsibilities that come with wearing one of the most iconic jerseys in South African football.
"It is true that [Orlando Pirates, Kaizer Chiefs, and Mamelodi Sundowns] will give you a platform to showcase your talent," Moremi said.
"But for me, Pirates also changed my life, financially and as a person outside football. Even on the streets, people now recognise me.
"When I go to the mall with my family, people recognise me and ask for pictures. When I was still at AmaZulu, very few people did that."
- Backpagepix
Curiosity has always driven him
The Bafana star further reflected on how, during his early days at the national team camp, he used to seek advice from fellow Pirates players about what it was like to play for a club of such stature. He wanted to understand the demands, expectations, and culture of a top PSL team, learning from their experiences to better prepare himself for the challenges that lay ahead.
"I used to ask players during Bafana camp, like Thalente Mbatha and Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and they would tell us what kind of team Orlando Pirates is and what is expected of you there," added the former Usuthu player.
"They explained what we should expect at Pirates. So yes, Pirates is a big club. Like I said, if I go to a certain mall, it becomes a mess, and everyone is calling my name. But I knew that would happen when I signed."
- Getty
Bright future ahead for Moremi, and no room for complacency
The Sea Robbers have already shown glimpses of their intent in the transfer window, signaling that they mean business and are determined to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns’ long-standing dominance in the PSL. Yet, there’s still plenty of work ahead for the Buccaneers, who will need every ounce of talent and depth they can assemble to mount a serious title challenge.
For Moremi, the road ahead promises its own set of challenges. He will need to maintain the momentum that earned him a key role at Pirates, as he balances the pressure of helping his club fight for the league crown and the remaining Nedbank Cup while simultaneously proving his worth on the international stage. With the 2026 World Cup on the horizon, the winger will be eager to show that he is crucial for Bafana, making every performance count both for club and country.