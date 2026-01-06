Big Salary & New Fame! Bafana Bafana star reveals how Orlando Pirates changed his 'life financially'

Tshepang Moremi made the switch to Orlando Pirates from AmaZulu FC at the start of the 2025/26 campaign, unveiled alongside six other new recruits, among other signings, as the Buccaneers looked to bolster their squad for a title push. Out of that group, the club has already moved on from Sinoxolo Kwayiba, highlighting just how competitive life at a PSL giant can be.

For Moremi, however, the move has proven to be a turning point, offering him the platform to showcase his talent on a bigger stage, embrace the pressure that comes with wearing the famous black-and-white, and stake his claim as one of the key figures in the Pirates’ attacking line-up this season.

The Sharpville-born star has already made 20 appearances for the Mayfair outfit, netting eight goals and providing a crucial assist across all competitions, quickly stamping his mark as a key player for the Buccaneers.

His impressive form hasn’t gone unnoticed at the national level, as he has successfully secured his spot in the Bafana Bafana squad. More importantly, he has proven his worth to coach Hugo Broos, winning the hearts of South African fans with his dynamic displays on the big stage, including scoring two vital goals in four matches at the Africa Cup of Nations. With his confidence soaring and momentum building, Moremi looks set to continue his upward trajectory, becoming an influential figure for both club and country in the months ahead.