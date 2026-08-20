'He is a unique player' - Bernardo Silva reveals plan to recreate Monaco magic with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid

A fascinating aspect of Silva's arrival in Madrid is his exciting reunion with Mbappe. The dynamic duo previously forged a formidable partnership during their time together at Monaco. Speaking about their shared history, Bernardo reflected on their early days in France.

"We played together for two years at Monaco," Silva said on the club's official website. "He was very young, 17 or 18 years old. I was also very young. We had a very strong connection as teammates. Since then, we’ve played against each other quite a few times, against Paris, against France, and against Madrid.

"Now I’m very happy to be with him again and to try to rebuild that connection. Kylian is a unique player who can win games on his own, gives you a lot of goals, and creates many chances in every match. We will work to rebuild that connection and bring joy together to Real Madrid."