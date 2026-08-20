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'He is a unique player' - Bernardo Silva reveals plan to recreate Monaco magic with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid
Gearing up for Liga debut
Silva is officially gearing up for his highly anticipated Liga debut following a successful pre-season integration at Madrid. The Portuguese midfielder has settled quickly into his new surroundings in the Spanish capital. With competitive action looming, Los Blancos are scheduled to face Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. The match marks the start of a thrilling new chapter for the seasoned international.
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Reunited with a familiar face
A fascinating aspect of Silva's arrival in Madrid is his exciting reunion with Mbappe. The dynamic duo previously forged a formidable partnership during their time together at Monaco. Speaking about their shared history, Bernardo reflected on their early days in France.
"We played together for two years at Monaco," Silva said on the club's official website. "He was very young, 17 or 18 years old. I was also very young. We had a very strong connection as teammates. Since then, we’ve played against each other quite a few times, against Paris, against France, and against Madrid.
"Now I’m very happy to be with him again and to try to rebuild that connection. Kylian is a unique player who can win games on his own, gives you a lot of goals, and creates many chances in every match. We will work to rebuild that connection and bring joy together to Real Madrid."
No room for error against Espanyol
As Madrid prepare to travel to Catalonia, Silva understands the immense demands of Spanish football. He knows that securing three points against Espanyol is vital for a successful title charge.
"I hope to win," he stated. "We need to focus on every match. Every point matters. La Liga is a competition where you can’t afford to drop many points if you want to be champions.
"We have to give the same importance to points in matches that people might consider less important as we do to the big games. We will try to start strong, with a victory and three points."
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Liga debut on the horizon
With the friendly schedule now concluded, the focus shifts entirely to competitive action as the Spanish top flight returns to center stage. Jose Mourinho's side are preparing to travel for their opening league fixture, and all eyes will be on the starting lineup to see how Silva and Mbappe are deployed.
Los Blancos are scheduled to face Espanyol at the RCDE Stadium. It will be the first opportunity for the midfielder to prove that his partnership with Mbappe is still as potent as it was during their teenage years.
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