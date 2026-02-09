Benson Mhlongo backs Olisa Ndah's Orlando Pirates departure and insists Nigeria international defender 'did not struggle' at the Soweto giants

"It is preferable for him to transfer to another club in order to gain regular playing time. When returning from injury, it is essential to play consistently to restore confidence and performance levels," Mhlongo told KickOff.

"The longer he remains sidelined, the longer it will take for him to re-establish himself in the game.

"Current Pirates players are performing well and have been winning, so inserting Ndah into the team now could risk a defeat, with him being unfairly blamed. At this stage, he needs a successful return rather than added pressure.

"Ndah did not struggle at Pirates; rather, some injuries have taken longer to recover from," added the former Bafana Bafana midfield hardman.

"Currently, Pirates are focused on winning the league, which entails high levels of intensity and pressure. They require someone capable of delivering immediate results."