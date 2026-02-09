Goal.com
Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates, March 2025.Orlando Pirates
Khothatso Leballo

Benson Mhlongo backs Olisa Ndah's Orlando Pirates departure and insists Nigeria international defender 'did not struggle' at the Soweto giants

The 28-year-old last featured in competitive action in September 2024, with persistent fitness issues playing a major role in his lengthy absence. Even after returning from injury, he struggled for game time amid stiff competition in the Buccaneers’ central defence. He eventually left the club in search of regular playing opportunities elsewhere.

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando Pirates, September 2025Backpagepix

    Ndah's decision to leave Pirates

    Nigeria international defender Olisa Nda recently left Orlando Pirates and is now club-hunting as a free agent.

    His departure came after a lengthy period on the sidelines, mainly due to injury and also competition for the centre-back position. 

    Former Pirates midfielder Benson Mhlongo defends Nda's decision to leave the Soweto giants. 

  • Benson MhlongoGetty Images

    Why Ndah was right to leave Pirates - Mhlongo

    "It is preferable for him to transfer to another club in order to gain regular playing time. When returning from injury, it is essential to play consistently to restore confidence and performance levels," Mhlongo told KickOff.  

    "The longer he remains sidelined, the longer it will take for him to re-establish himself in the game.  

    "Current Pirates players are performing well and have been winning, so inserting Ndah into the team now could risk a defeat, with him being unfairly blamed. At this stage, he needs a successful return rather than added pressure.  

    "Ndah did not struggle at Pirates; rather, some injuries have taken longer to recover from," added the former Bafana Bafana midfield hardman. 

    "Currently, Pirates are focused on winning the league, which entails high levels of intensity and pressure. They require someone capable of delivering immediate results."

  • Mpho Chabatsane, Orlando Pirates, January 2026Orlando Pirates

    Pirates' central defence situation

    Ndah became the second Pirates central defender to leave the club after Mbekezeli Mbokazi joined Major League Soccer outfit Chicago FC.

    But coach Abdeslam Ouaddou moved in and signed former Marumo Gallanta left-footed defender Mpho Chabatsane as Mbokazi's direct replacement.

    The Moroccan would be hoping he would not feel short at the back, given their current situation where Tapelo Xoki is injured, while Thabiso Sesane has fully recovered from injury and is working to be match fit.

  • Olisa Ndah, Orlando PiratesBackpage

    What comes next?

    As a free agent, Ndah is free to join any club outside the transfer window.

    His agent Mike Makaab has confirmed Premier Soccer League interest in the defender and also said there was contact from an Egyptian team.

0