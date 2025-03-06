Benni McCarthy's journey with Kenya's Harambee Stars - Is this a move that will lead ex-PSL Coach of the Season to Bafana Bafana job?

GOAL dives deep into Benni McCarthy's master plan after being named the new Kenyan national team head coach.

So, McCarthy did the unthinkable and decided to take up the Kenyan national team coaching job. When the news first circulated, it appeared as though someone was pulling an early April Fool's Day joke. But it turned out to be true that the Uefa Champions League winner is indeed the new man in charge of the Harambee Stars.

McCarthy said he had plenty of opportunities to coach in a country like the United States of America, but he opted for a rather unexpected move. Having coached at the highest level in the world in the English Premier League and also bagged himself the coveted Premier Soccer League Coach of the Season award, McCarthy's career has moved to another chapter, and here, GOAL zooms into McCarthy's situation.