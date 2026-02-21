Benni McCarthy faults Mourinho over comments after alleged racial abuse of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr 'statement was very wrong'

Mourinho, who spoke with Vinicius at the time of the incident, appeared to criticise the Brazilian thereafter.

“Regretful for what? I’ve spoken with both of them. Vinicius says one thing, and Prestianni says another. I don’t want to be ‘red’… and I don’t want to say that I 100% support Prestianni, but I can’t be ‘white’ and say that what Vinicius told me is the truth. I can’t, I don’t know; only that up until the goal, it was a great match," Mourinho said.

“I already said it in the flash interview, and I’ve tried to be more balanced than [Alvaro] Arbeloa and Mbappe. It’s not that I want to say Vinicius is a liar, and mine is an incredible kid. They’ve gone down a different path.

"It happens in so many stadiums, and it’s always the same thing… Something’s not working. Vinicius scored a fantastic goal. Why didn’t he celebrate like Eusebio, Pele, or [Alfredo] Di Stefano? Why didn’t he? The game was over with that play.”