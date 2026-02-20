Vinicius Junior 'repulsed' by Jose Mourinho's response to accusation of racial abuse against Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni

A Champions League knockout phase play-off encounter in Lisbon was brought to a halt early in the second half. Blancos superstar Vinicius opened the scoring when firing into the top corner.

He riled the home support when celebrating by the corner flag, leading to a yellow card being flashed in his direction and tempers in the Benfica to become frayed. Angry words were exchanged before Vinicius returned to his half of the field.

Before the game could be resumed, Prestianni - with his shirt being pulled up over his mouth - said something to Vinicius. The South American raced off towards the match referee and claimed to have been subjected to racist comments. UEFA protocols were then followed over the course of a 10-minute delay.