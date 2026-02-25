Ben Youssef blames 'empty net miss' and Kaizer Chiefs lack of killer instinct for Stellenbosch defeat - 'You have to finish, you have to dominate, you have to kill'
- Backpage
How Chiefs lost
Kaizer Chiefs fell to a 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch in a Premier Soccer League match held at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.
The home side took the lead when Flavio da Silva, with an assist from Glody Lilepo, scored in the 36th minute. However, the Maroons pegged Chiefs back when Langelihle Phili found the back of the net in the 51st minute.
In a dramatic turn of events, the Maroons took the lead late in the second half when Devin Titus scored in the 87th minute. This is a third straight win for Stellenbosch against Chiefs, as they had eliminated the Soweto giants from the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.
Despite the loss, Amakhosi remain in fourth place with 30 points, as they failed to beat struggling Stellenbosch and close in on Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race. Stellies are now 11th with 19 points.
The tale of the tape
Kaizer Chiefs dominated the match stats, but not the scoreboard, yet again.
Statistic Kaizer Chiefs Stellenbosch Possession 59% 41% Total Shots 14 8 Shots on Target 9 3 Expected Goals (xG) 1.55 0.69
- Backpage
'You have to dominate, you have to kill'
“I think you make the right analysis when you dominate the first half you must kill the game and you start like that the second half you concede the first five minutes, I think we have to take our responsibility sometimes and have to see our mistakes,” the coach told SuperSport TV immediately after the game.
“You have to make the right analysis, we have to take responsibility of this loss, we have to say sorry to the fans and I think we have three days now to think about the next game, we don’t have a lot of time to discuss this game.
“But it’s the same mistake, when you score the first goal, you have to finish, you have to dominate, you have to kill, finish when you get six to seven opportunities in the first half and miss all of them even empty net you miss what we can do?"
- Backpage
Onto Orlando Pirates
The co-coach was then asked how he would pick the players up ahead of the Soweto Derby on Saturday.
“That’s our job, that’s our job, in this tough moment you have to think about the players, you have to think of the mentality of the players to keep them up and whether we win or lose we continue to work," he said.
“When you win, you don’t have to do a lot, when you lose you don’t have to be sad a lot, you have to watch other games, analyse and to continue to work," he concluded.
- Backpage
Fan reactions
After the Chiefs' loss, fans took to GOAL's Facebook page to vent their fury. Here is a selection of their reactions:
Can't defend for our lives. How are we going to face Pirates in this state??? - Dumba Kay
'They were focusing on Pirates the whole week and forgot to train for Stellies.' - Music is Life!!!
We must lose until the management takes us seriously. You can't coach with plumbers - #Samkete Hlubi
Goodbye, top. 3. We are cursed - Dashin Avhasei Maphupha
Mduduzi Shabalala must go join his friend Samkelo Zwane at Siwelele at the end of the season. Sirino must leave at the end of the season. Cele must continue staying on the grandstands. Mako must go as well.
Mdu has been given enough time guys - Thatowhatsi
The team has a serious coaching problem. A decision must be taken now; otherwise, we are going nowhere. We can bench players all the time in anticipation of the next game. We threw two simple games against Stellenbosch in succession -Tim M
- Backpagepix
What's next for Kaizer Chiefs
There isn't a football fan in the country who doesn't know Amakhosi face their Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates on Saturday.
Both teams come into the Derby with poor recent records.
For Chiefs, they've lost twice (both times to Stellenbosch) in their last three outings.
Pirates are in a similar position after back-to-back defeats, in the league to Mamelodi Sundowns and in the Nedbank Cup to second tier opposition Casric Stars.
The main question on Saturday at the sold out FNB Stadium in front of 80,000 fans will be: which Soweto team will rouse themselves from the canvas and deliver the knockout blow to their rivals?