Ben Youssef blames 'empty net miss' and Kaizer Chiefs lack of killer instinct for Stellenbosch defeat - 'You have to finish, you have to dominate, you have to kill'

Kaizer Chiefs fell to a 2-1 defeat to Stellenbosch in a Premier Soccer League match held at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

The home side took the lead when Flavio da Silva, with an assist from Glody Lilepo, scored in the 36th minute. However, the Maroons pegged Chiefs back when Langelihle Phili found the back of the net in the 51st minute.

In a dramatic turn of events, the Maroons took the lead late in the second half when Devin Titus scored in the 87th minute. This is a third straight win for Stellenbosch against Chiefs, as they had eliminated the Soweto giants from the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

Despite the loss, Amakhosi remain in fourth place with 30 points, as they failed to beat struggling Stellenbosch and close in on Sekhukhune United, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns in the title race. Stellies are now 11th with 19 points.