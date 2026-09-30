The guilty verdict issued against Manchester City continues to spark fresh scandals.
According to ESPN, the club's management had known since last summer that the independent panel had found the Premier League champions guilty of more than a hundred charges related to breaching the Premier League's financial rules.
City still launched an unprecedented assault on the transfer market. They splashed out more than 520 million euros on nine new players, paying record fees for Elliot Anderson (135 million euros from Nottingham Forest) and Enzo Fernández (145 million euros from Chelsea) alone.