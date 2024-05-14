Bayern Munich believe they can seal Bruno Fernandes transfer as Man Utd captain tipped to join Harry Kane & Co in Germany amid 'frustration' over lack of success at Old Trafford
Bayern Munich reportedly believe they can lure a frustrated Bruno Fernandes away from Manchester United and pair him up with Harry Kane in Germany.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Bayern have set sights on Fernandes
- Want to add more "depth" to the squad
- This could be key in retaining Thomas Tuchel