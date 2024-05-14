Bruno Fernandes' final game?! Man Utd captain 'ready' for FA Cup final to be his 'swansong' after dropping transfer bombshell - as Portuguese midfielder is tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia
Bruno Fernandes could reportedly bid adieu to Manchester United following the FA Cup final as he is tipped to join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia.
- Fernandes might leave OT
- FA Cup final could be his swansong
- Might set sail for the Middle East