Bayern Munich are coming! Bavarian giants prepare €80m January bid to lure Dani Olmo away from Barcelona

The transfer market is heating up ahead of the winter window, and Bayern Munich appear ready to make the first major move. Reports suggest the German heavyweights are formulating a significant strategy to prize Olmo away from Catalonia after two years he completed his dream move to the Blaugrana.

The Bavarian club missed out on several key targets during the summer and are now determined to rectify those shortcomings by aggressively pursuing one of Spain's most technical talents. The interest from the Allianz Arena is not merely a passing fancy; it is a calculated attempt to exploit any uncertainty surrounding the player's current role in Hansi Flick's project.

According to Sport, Bayern Munich are lining up a potential January move for the playmaker as they prepare for life amid mounting interest in their own stars like Jamal Musiala.