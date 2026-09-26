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Bayern Munich are coming! Bavarian giants prepare €80m January bid to lure Dani Olmo away from Barcelona
Bavarian giants eye sensational January swoop
The transfer market is heating up ahead of the winter window, and Bayern Munich appear ready to make the first major move. Reports suggest the German heavyweights are formulating a significant strategy to prize Olmo away from Catalonia after two years he completed his dream move to the Blaugrana.
The Bavarian club missed out on several key targets during the summer and are now determined to rectify those shortcomings by aggressively pursuing one of Spain's most technical talents. The interest from the Allianz Arena is not merely a passing fancy; it is a calculated attempt to exploit any uncertainty surrounding the player's current role in Hansi Flick's project.
According to Sport, Bayern Munich are lining up a potential January move for the playmaker as they prepare for life amid mounting interest in their own stars like Jamal Musiala.
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The battle for minutes at the Spotify Camp Nou
Since returning to his boyhood club, Olmo has showcased his world-class ability, yet he has found himself in a scrap for a regular starting berth. Despite his heroic performances for Spain during the World Cup, the 26-year-old has not yet become an undisputed starter in every fixture.
This internal rivalry for minutes is exactly what Bayern hope to capitalise on. Olmo’s competitive nature means he is rarely satisfied with a rotational role, and the prospect of being the focal point in Munich could be a tempting proposition. Flick has occasionally deployed Olmo in deeper or more restricted roles than he occupies for the national team, which adds another layer to the player's potential frustrations.
Barcelona's stance on their strategic asset
From the perspective of the Blaugrana hierarchy, there is currently no desire to sanction a departure for a player they fought so hard to register. The club had to navigate complex financial fair play restrictions and salary cap issues to ensure Olmo could play, eventually managing his registration through various economic levers.
However, the financial reality at Barcelona is always a factor in their decision-making process. The club has already shown a willingness to offload first-team players if the economic benefits are significant, evidenced by the departure of Ferran Torres and ongoing rumors regarding the future of Alejandro Balde. While Olmo is currently considered non-transferable, a bid reaching the €80m mark would inevitably force the board to discuss the merits of a sale.
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Defining a future in Munich or Catalonia
The upcoming month of October is expected to be a pivotal period in determining Olmo’s long-term future. With high-stakes fixtures against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League and a crucial Clasico against Real Madrid on the horizon, the amount of game time Olmo receives will be a clear indicator of his standing in Flick's hierarchy. If he finds himself on the bench for these season-defining games, the noise from Munich will likely grow louder. Bayern are waiting for a signal from the player's side that he is open to a return to Germany, where he previously enjoyed four and a half successful years with RB Leipzig.
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