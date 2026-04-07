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FBL-GER-BUNDESLIGA-HAMBURG-BAYERN MUNICHAFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

Bayern legend taunts Real Madrid: ‘Only Barcelona can match us’

Real Madrid vs Bayern Munich
Real Madrid
Bayern Munich
Champions League
Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
L. Diaz
Spain
Germany
Colombia

... and a stern warning about the magic of the Bernabéu!

Just hours before the high-octane clash between Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, German football legend Lothar Matthäus made an intriguing comparison that brought Barcelona into the mix.

According to Matthäus, Barcelona are currently the only team capable of matching Bayern Munich’s fierce attacking rhythm.

He heaped praise on the Bavarian front line comprising Luis Díaz, Michael Olise, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane, noting that they operate with the precision of a “Swiss watch”.

At the same time, Matheus issued clear and firm warnings to the Bayern players and manager Vincent Kompany.

  • The magic of the Bernabéu... A word of warning!

    Speaking to Sky Sports, Matthäus said: “In my opinion, in Madrid it’s not primarily about the players as individuals, but solely about the team’s mentality. Bayern must stay calm and focused, because at the Bernabéu a very special atmosphere can develop—one that many teams have already experienced, particularly in the Champions League.”

    He added that a "wounded" Real Madrid become more dangerous than when they play without pressure, warning that Real’s recent poor results (such as the defeat to Mallorca or their position in La Liga) will be irrelevant in the Champions League atmosphere.

    He emphasised: “Europe brings out the best in Madrid and the worst in their rivals.”

    Read also: War plan... Simeone lures Barcelona with a strategy of exhaustion

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  • Selfishness? ... Bayern are the opposite of Real Madrid

    Despite the warnings, the 1990 World Cup winner believes Bayern Munich are the favourites to qualify.

    He explained: “Vincent Kompany’s team strikes me as more stable… Bayern’s squad has shown that it is not made up of selfish players, whereas at Real Madrid, on the contrary, selfishness rears its head time and again, and there is often a lack of that sense of team cohesion.”

    Read also: Video: PSG’s slaps and the Xavi incident… ‘Barcelona and Atlético’ whistle sparks tension

    Read also: Neymar chases World Cup dream with surprise surgery

    Read also: An unbeatable weapon... Barcelona’s talisman lies in wait for Atlético

  • A long-awaited revenge… Will Bayern finally break their 25-year drought?

    Bayern are seeking to avenge past defeats at the Santiago Bernabéu, where they have lost seven of their last eight visits to Real Madrid’s home ground.

    Despite winning on penalties in 2012, Bayern’s last victory in Spain dates back to the 2000–01 season.

    Matthäus is urging his players not to be overconfident given Real’s current slump, because the Champions League is “something else entirely”, and in it the Bernabéu becomes a magical place that tests the mind more than anything else.

    Read also: €100 million! Why are Real Madrid and Arsenal battling it out for Leverkusen’s gem?

    Read also: Gnabry on the Real Madrid star: a great player

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