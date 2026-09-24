Barcelona star Eric Garcia sidestepped the question, refusing to weigh in on the refereeing controversy involving Real Madrid coach Jose Mourinho.

Speaking to Sport newspaper while on Spain duty, Garcia was quizzed about the La Liga refereeing row and its links to Real Madrid. He replied: "I prefer not to give my opinion on that."

He continued: "I believe that all referees in the world try to give their best and try not to make mistakes. And in the end, during a match, you as a player also try to give your best, and sometimes you make mistakes. We are human, and so error is part of football."

Flick's message runs through everything, the defender explained. "Our coach Hansi Flick always insists heavily that we focus on ourselves, and that we not get into the subject of referees, who, as I said, try to give their best, and sometimes mistakes happen, as happens all the time in life."

Turning to the club's European ambitions, he said: "We are still at the start of the season, and everything can change very quickly, but we are moving in good dynamics and we have a fantastic group, and we are proving it, and we must keep working. Because the Champions League will be difficult, but we certainly have a great desire to win it."

Rodri's signing has made all the difference, he added. "I believe that thanks to the squad, the players, the quality and the ambition, I believe Barcelona will certainly be in the leading positions in the Champions League. We have become more mature, and the arrival of Rodri has helped us with balance."