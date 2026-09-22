ZUMA Press Wire
Barcelona scout spotted watching Arthur Dias as Catalan giants eye teenage Brazil sensation
Catalan scout visits Curitiba
Amaral's presence in the stands at Arena da Baixada for the Brasileirao clash against Bahia underlines Barcelona's genuine interest in the centre-back. The Catalan giants have been thoroughly impressed by the physical presence and composure of the defender, who features regularly under Odair Hellmann. According to ESPN Brazil, Blaugrana officials remain in the assessment phase and have yet to submit a formal bid to the Paranaense hierarchy.
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Spurs test Brazilian valuation
Concrete interest from Camp Nou has intensified the scramble for the youngster, who previously attracted firm attention from the Premier League. The Furacao board have built a reputation as formidable negotiators determined to protect prized graduates of their CT do Caju academy from predatory foreign approaches.
In response to aggressive overtures from north London, Paranaense reportedly rejected an offer exceeding 120 million Real (£17.5m/€20.5m) from Tottenham Hotspur to keep hold of the defender. That firm stance serves as an emphatic warning to European suitors that the prized asset will not leave on the cheap.
Selecao call-up rewards progress
The spotlight on Dias has grown brighter following Carlo Ancelotti's decision to hand him a senior Brazil call-up for the current international break. Breaking into the Selecao setup at just 19 years of age propels the Curitiba academy graduate into the elite bracket of South American defensive prospects. Earning the backing of such an accomplished manager reflects his rapid maturity since nailing down a starting berth in Brazil's top flight.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Friendly matches provide showcase
Dias is due to report for international duty ahead of back-to-back friendlies against Australia on September 25 and 29, followed by a meeting with India on October 3. The international window offers the teenage defender an ideal platform to demonstrate his readiness for football's highest level. Strong showings on the global stage will undoubtedly encourage Barcelona and his Premier League suitors to step up their pursuit.
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