Barcelona's 'future engine' to be expanded as La Liga champions apply to open more of newly renovated Camp Nou
Barcelona apply to reopen more stands at Spotify Camp Nou
Barcelona have formally submitted documentation to the Barcelona City Council to expand the usable capacity of the Spotify Camp Nou, as per TV3, as part of the next phase of its staggered reopening. The application relates to Phase 1C of the project, which would allow additional sections of the first and second tiers to be opened to supporters.
The stadium, which reopened in November after more than two and a half years of renovation work, is currently operating at a limited capacity of around 46,000 spectators. That figure was authorised after the club obtained a licence for Phase 1B, enabling matches to be staged again at their historic home rather than the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys.
If Phase 1C is approved, Barcelona would be able to open the remaining sections of the lower bowl behind the Gol Nord. This would increase capacity by approximately 16,000 seats, taking the total to around 62,000. Construction on the third tier will continue into next season, with full completion of the stadium still some way off.
Increased capacity will help with improving finances
The gradual reopening of the Spotify Camp Nou is central to Barcelona’s broader recovery plan, both on and off the pitch. Matchday income has long been identified as a critical pillar of the club’s finances, and operating at reduced capacity has limited the revenue potential of home fixtures during the early stages of the return.
Barcelona’s leadership have repeatedly described the renovated stadium as the club’s 'future engine', capable of generating hundreds of millions of euros annually once fully operational. Increasing capacity even incrementally has a tangible effect, not only through ticket sales but also via hospitality, concessions, and commercial activations tied to larger crowds.
There is also a sporting dimension as playing in front of a fuller Camp Nou provides a psychological lift for the team and reconnects supporters with a venue that has been absent from their matchday routines for years. For a club rebuilding its identity after a turbulent period, restoring the stadium’s presence and atmosphere is seen as an important step forward.
Phase 1C set to be appoved for Real Oviedo clash in late January
The timing of the application is shaped by Barcelona’s fixture list at the turn of the year. The calendar dictates that the club will be away from home for several weeks due to La Liga fixtures, the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, creating a valuable window for construction work to accelerate without disrupting matches.
As things stand, Barcelona are not scheduled to play at home again until 25 January, when they face Real Oviedo in their first home game of 2026. That match has become the informal target date for Phase 1C to be approved and implemented, allowing the expanded capacity to be used for the first time.
Beyond the immediate boost, the long-term vision remains ambitious. Once the third tier is completed and the stadium reaches its final planned capacity of around 105,000, the Spotify Camp Nou will once again be the largest football stadium in Europe. That end state is crucial to the club’s forecasts, which project a dramatic rise in annual stadium-generated income.
What comes next for Spotify Camp Nou?
The immediate next step lies with the Barcelona City Council, which will assess the submitted documentation before deciding whether to grant the Phase 1C licence. Approval would clear the way for the Gol Nord sections to be opened and for Barcelona to welcome tens of thousands more fans back through the gates.
In parallel, work will continue on the upper tier and other structural elements of the stadium, even as matches are played below. The club has accepted that the return to full capacity will be gradual, prioritising safety and compliance over speed after earlier delays in the project.
