Barcelona, Flick: "We need a No 9". Deco: "Replacing Lewandowski is not easy"

Two players have gone, Ferran and Robert (Lewandowski). We can cover the gap left by Ferran with the new arrivals, but replacing Robert is very difficult. Even if we found a good player, it would still be complicated because he has defined an era for us. We have internal solutions, but we will certainly make some moves. It is a matter of finding the best solution. We are working to understand what we can do between now and the end of the season."