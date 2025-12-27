Bafana Bafana were robbed! Former Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund star slams officiating after Egypt's win, but ex-Orlando Pirates coach agrees with Burundian referee's controversial decision in AFCON blockbuster clash

Bafana Bafana were edged 1-0 by Egypt in their 2025 AFCON Group B encounter on Friday.

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah converted a controversially awarded penalty on the stroke of halftime to separate the two sides.

South Africa pushed hard for an equaliser after the break and enjoyed promising spells of possession.

With 13 minutes remaining, Bafana felt they should have been awarded a penalty after an Egyptian player appeared to handle the ball inside the box.

However, the referee waved away the appeals after consulting VAR, denying South Africa a chance to level matters late on.

It was an incident that sparked arguably the biggest talking point of the match.