Bafana Bafana vs South Sudan Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL gives you the details to follow South Africa's 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Bright Stars on Tuesday.

Bafana Bafana are aiming to ensure they finish the campaign as Group K winners when they play bottom-placed South Sudan at the DHL Cape Town Stadium.

South Africa are on 11 points, one more than Uganda Cranes who will be playing Congo Brazzaville in another fixture in the pool that will be played simultaneously.

The Hugo Broos-led team have already sealed their 2025 Afcon ticket alongside Cranes.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Bafana and Bright Stars, including TV channels, streaming details, team news, and more.