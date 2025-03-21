Bafana Bafana vs Lesotho Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

GOAL brings you the details for the upcoming Fifa World Cup qualifiers clash between South Africa and Likuena at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Bafana Bafana will host neighbours Lesotho at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday.

A positive result will see Hugo Broos' side move to 10 points. Bafana have been in fine form since returning with bronze from Ivory Coast and will be looking to extend their winning streak.

They have played four games, won two, drew one and lost one. The hosts are desperate to get a win as that will put them in the driving seat in Group C.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between SA and Lesotho including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.