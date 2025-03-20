Predicting Bafana Bafana XI to face Lesotho in a Fifa World Cup Qualifier - Will Hugo Broos be tempted to start recalled Percy Tau and youngster Relebohile Mofokeng?

After qualifying for Afcon, Bafana now aim for the global stage in America, facing Lesotho and Benin in qualifiers, hoping to secure maximum points

Bafana Bafana face a crucial challenge as they host neighbors Lesotho in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers before heading to Benin, aiming to build on their seven points and surpass Rwanda, who lead on goal difference.

Hugo Broos has named his squad, marking the return of Percy Tau, who is expected to spearhead the attack as one of the team’s senior figures. The Belgian tactician had to make some adjustments, with Aubrey Modiba and Patrick Maswanganyi unavailable, leading to call-ups for Ndamulelo Maphangule and Vuyo Letlapa.

With so much at stake, GOAL takes a closer look at Bafana’s strongest starting XI and predicts how Broos will set up his team against Lesotho.