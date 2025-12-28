Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena sends strong warning to Mohamed Salah's Egypt and vows 'it’s not over yet' ahead of possible meeting in 2025 AFCON final

Bafana Bafana were edged 1-0 by Egypt in their second Group B match at the 2025 AFCON finals on Friday.

The contest was decided under controversial circumstances after Mohamed Salah won a disputed penalty, which he calmly converted to hand the Pharaohs the victory.

South Africa again felt hard done by later when appeals for a penalty were waved away following what appeared to be a handball inside the Egyptian box.

The decision sparked frustration in the Bafana camp, who believed it denied them a clear chance to level matters.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has since insisted they have a score to settle with Egypt and hopes to face the Pharaohs again in the knockout phase.

The two teams can only meet again in the final.