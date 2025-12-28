Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena sends strong warning to Mohamed Salah's Egypt and vows 'it’s not over yet' ahead of possible meeting in 2025 AFCON final
- AFP
Disputed Egypt win over Bafana
Bafana Bafana were edged 1-0 by Egypt in their second Group B match at the 2025 AFCON finals on Friday.
The contest was decided under controversial circumstances after Mohamed Salah won a disputed penalty, which he calmly converted to hand the Pharaohs the victory.
South Africa again felt hard done by later when appeals for a penalty were waved away following what appeared to be a handball inside the Egyptian box.
The decision sparked frustration in the Bafana camp, who believed it denied them a clear chance to level matters.
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Teboho Mokoena has since insisted they have a score to settle with Egypt and hopes to face the Pharaohs again in the knockout phase.
The two teams can only meet again in the final.
- AFP
Mokoena wants Bafana-Egypt showdown again
Mokoena insists Bafana’s rivalry with Egypt is far from over, backing his side to cross paths with the North Africans again in the knockout stages.
However, the Mamelodi Sundowns star stressed the immediate focus is on securing victory against Zimbabwe on Monday, acknowledging it will be a tough test.
He added that a fast start will be crucial against the Warriors, admitting South Africa paid the price for a slow beginning against Egypt.
“We will meet them [Egypt] in the knockout stages, it’s not over yet,” Mokoena said as per Sportswire.
“Of course, we have to win the next game against Zimbabwe. It’s going to be a tough game, but we have to win it.
“For us to win it, I think we need to have a good start. We didn’t have a good start against Egypt, so we really need a good start on Monday against Zimbabwe.”
- Backpagepix
Egypt result difficult to accept for Matuludi
Polokwane City right-back Thabang Matuludi is yet to feature for Bafana at AFCON, with Khuliso Mudau selected ahead of him and he urges his teammates to take the Egypt result into their stride and move on.
“It’s very difficult to accept the result because we expected to win or at least get a draw and not lose,” said Matuludi as per iDiski Times.
“It is difficult to accept it, but we do not have a choice but to accept and focus on the next game. It was difficult because of how we lost because if you checked the game and, in my opinion, it was 50/50.
“We conceded a goal three minutes before half-time which would have been better to have gone into half-time at 0-0 and plan afresh for the second half.
“I won’t comment on that one [VAR] because I really don’t know what to say because the referee’s decision is final, but I felt that we should have also gotten a penalty," added the defender.
“We have to motivate each other for the next game because it’s not over, that game can help us to qualify.
“I’m happy to be part of this team, I’m learning a lot. Monday’s game is a must-win for the team to qualify.”
- AFP
What comes next?
Bafana are back in Marrakech and now prepare to face Zimbabwe at Stade de Marrakech on Monday, seeking just a draw to proceed to the Round of 16 as runners-up in Group B.
“It’s not the first time we play against Zimbabwe and in the four years I have been a coach in South Africa, Zimbabwe have been in our group in the qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup. So, we know them very well,” said Broos as per SAFA.com.
“They know us very well too and they would like to win against us. We felt that already in the previous matches. So again, it will be tough tomorrow, and we have to achieve our best level to get a good result.”
Orlando Pirates defender Nkosinathi Sibisi wants Bafana to beat Zimbabwe and set the tone for a better outing in the more demanding knockouts.
“We know that a victory will also be good motivation going into the next round," said Sibisi
"So, for us, we are really looking forward to playing the game and hopefully getting a result.”