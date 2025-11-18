Bafana Bafana star Teboho Mokoena breaks silence on World Cup qualifiers suspension 'I knew I was going to regret it for the rest of my life' after people made fun of him

“It was honestly very hard for me and my family, especially my mother, because sometimes she will call and tell me that people on the streets are saying, ‘This child is costing us, and why did he play knowing that he had yellow cards?’” Mokoena said to Thabiso Mosia on Radio 2000.

"With me, it happened like twice at the mall when they were making fun of it, and that’s when it started to hit me hard because before that I knew that social media people don’t care, but when it happened to me face to face with someone joking about it, and me thinking that we might not go to the World Cup, I knew I was going to regret it for the rest of my life," he added.