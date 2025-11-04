Gayton McKenzie confirms SAFA's completion of investigation into Teboho Mokoena World Cup qualifying blunder but defends team manager Vincent Tseka 'Bafana Bafana are still under-resourced'

Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has completed its investigation into the Teboho Mokoena suspension saga.

SAFA and Bafana Bafana found themselves in hot soup after the Mamelodi Sundowns star played in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March.

After FIFA deducted three points from Bafana, an investigation was launched to find out what went wrong.