Gayton McKenzie confirms SAFA's completion of investigation into Teboho Mokoena World Cup qualifying blunder but defends team manager Vincent Tseka 'Bafana Bafana are still under-resourced'
Investigation complete
Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation Gayton McKenzie has confirmed that the South African Football Association (SAFA) has completed its investigation into the Teboho Mokoena suspension saga.
SAFA and Bafana Bafana found themselves in hot soup after the Mamelodi Sundowns star played in a World Cup qualifier against Lesotho in March.
After FIFA deducted three points from Bafana, an investigation was launched to find out what went wrong.
Clarity
“I gave SAFA seven days to give us answers to ensure that this never happens again, and they complied with my request,” McKenzie told the media session at Freedom Park in Pretoria.
“SAFA has complied with my request and has completed its investigation. They provided me with a very comprehensive investigation, and I can report today that we now have full clarity on what happened.
“The report confirms this was not an act of negligence or sabotage but rather a strange, highly unusual set of coincidences."
“Despite their results on the field, Bafana Bafana are still under-resourced. That’s the uncomfortable truth.”
Tseka shielded
After McKenzie confirmed completion of the process, he also defended the national side's team manager. The minister's stance is likely to save the team manager from a potential sacking.
“The two yellow cards issued to Teboho Mokoena came 16 months apart, an almost unheard-of gap. The team manager, Vincent Tseka, who has taken responsibility for that oversight despite numerous excruciating circumstances, was not present when the second card was issued, as he had left the field to fetch ice for the players," the minister explained.
“That extraordinary coincidence tells us something deeper: that our national team is operating under immense strain. Despite the tremendous progress in the field and positive results, Bafana Bafana are still under-resourced.”
Bonus for Bafana stars
Meanwhile, the minister also confirmed Bafana Bafana will get R5 million in their preparation for the highly anticipated African Cup of Nations (AFCON) and World Cup finals.
“R5 million will be going to the players in preparation for the African Nations Cup and the World Cup,” McKenzie stated.
The AFCON finals will begin in December this year and end in January 2026. Bafana are in Group B, where they will clash against perennial winners Egypt, as well as COSAFA rivals Angola and Zimbabwe.