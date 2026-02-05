Bafana Bafana secure international friendly matches against CONCACAF opponents ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with coach Hugo Broos being the first coach to take them to this competition after Carlos Queiroz guided them to the 2002 edition, although Jomo Sono took charge of South Africa at the tournament.

They are in Group A with co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and the winner of the playoff involving the winner from a UEFA play-off.

As part of preparations for the World Cup, South Africa have now secured back-to-back international friendly matches with a team from the CONCACAF region.