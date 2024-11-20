'Bafana Bafana's Rushwin Dortley reminds me of Virgil van Dijk! He doesn't deserve to play for Kaizer Chiefs, what is he still doing in PSL?' - Fans

Majority of football lovers in Mzansi insist the 22-year-old Glamour Boys defender is destined for greater things in the future.

Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley has had a great start to the 2024/25 season.

The former Cape Town Spurs centre-back played all six matches in Group K as Bafana Bafana qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The 22-year-old has also featured in all the seven games the Glamour Boys have played across all major competitions since his move from Cape Town Spurs in the most recent transfer window.

Article continues below

In his recent interview with the media, Dortley said it is easy for him to deliver because the style of play between Nasreddine Nabi and Hugo Broos is similar.

The fans are happy with the defender who, they insist, will go far. Have a look at what they said as sampled by GOAL.