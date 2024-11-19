Like Nabi, like Broos? Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley explains his solid performances for both club and Bafana Bafana

BackpageSeth WillisLike Nabi, like Broos? Kaizer Chiefs defender Rushwin Dortley explains his solid performances for both club and Bafana BafanaAfrica Cup of Nations QualificationSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs South SudanSouth SudanKaizer Chiefs vs Richards BayKaizer ChiefsRichards BayPremier Soccer LeagueR. DortleyN. NabiH. BroosThe 22-year-old has been hitting greater heights since his time at Cape Town Spurs.Article continues below Article continues below Article continues belowArticle continues below Dortley joined Chiefs from Spurs He has been a regular for Amakhosi and Bafana Center-back reveals his secret Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱