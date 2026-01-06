Bafana Bafana's Hugo Broos blamed for throwing Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng into 'the lion’s den' he needed protection against Cameroon 'he’s just a skinny young boy, like a mosquito versus those big elephants'

“There was a lot of uncertainty in terms of the tactical approach. You don’t bring in three or four players that didn’t play in the group stages because there are factors that influence performance,” Khumalo told Africa Five Side.

“The first one is the mental factor, and then we talk about the social factor, which is the second one. The social factor is in understanding you, trusting you, and believing in you.

“But the players he brought, yes, they might have been together in the national team, but you build into a stage of a certain group," he added.

“From the group stages, if he knew that in the Round of 16, he was going to use Mofokeng. Then build his confidence within the group stages. But you don’t just throw them in the lion’s den like he did. Look at Mofokeng’s stature; he’s just a skinny young boy like a mosquito versus those big elephants.

"Secondly, he was not protected because – I’m saying this because when I used to play for South Africa, I was skinny like him, but the coach used to protect me.

“The only thing I was told to do was be on the ball and forget about defending. Give him the opportunity to operate in the space that doesn’t have the physical contact because clearly, he’s going to lose the battle.”