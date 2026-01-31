Bafana Bafana's AFCON campaign blamed for killing Orlando Pirates spirit 'it disturbed our rhythm'

Initially, former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lucas 'Makhokhoba' Sebona believed Bucs would benefit from the AFCON break because their players are younger and will recover faster compared to Masandawana.

"Definitely, there will be some changes when the PSL resumes, but Pirates and Sundowns will continue to dominate because most of their players are active in Morocco," Sebona said in an earlier interview.

"Yes, it will catch up with them, but they have depth in their squads. The team that will suffer the most between the two is Sundowns. Pirates might escape because they are using a lot of youngsters.

"Youngsters can recover very quickly from fatigue. Sundowns have lost most of their star players; they are old now. It may take time for them to recover," he added.

"The rest of the teams will have to start from scratch and pick up their match fitness. Especially, we Africans celebrate Christmas holidays too much. It's harder if you don't have self-discipline.

"Especially the teams without sponsors; they are going to suffer the most. The only teams that are going to survive this period are Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates due to the facilities they own. Their bosses will get them competitive friendlies."