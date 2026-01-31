Bafana Bafana's AFCON campaign blamed for killing Orlando Pirates spirit 'it disturbed our rhythm'
Pirates dominate Bafana squad
When Hugo Broos revealed his final Bafana Bafana squad to represent South Africa in the Africa Cup of Nations, Orlando Pirates dominated.
Some pundits had argued that the AFCON break will hand Bucs an advantage in the PSL title race over teams like Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs. However, Sundowns and Amakhosi resumed their campaign with wins, but the Sea Robbers were held by Babina Noko.
Currently sitting third before Saturday's match against Magesi, Pirates must ensure they get their campaign on track so that they avoid ceding more ground to their rivals in the title race.
'AFCON killed Pirates'
Now, former Pirates midfielder Hleza Mofedi has argued that the continental competition disturbed the Soweto giants' rhythm and spirit that had been witnessed before the break.
"We dropped two points. I think the AFCON tournament killed us; it killed our team spirit. The AFCON disturbed our rhythm," Mofedi told KickOff.
“Remember, most people were calling Pirates 'Bafana Bafana' due to the number of players we had in the national team. It killed us, that thing. You can tell by the scoring chances we missed against Sekhukhune."
"After the AFCON, the Pirates players didn't have much rest compared to the other teams. It disturbed us."
Pirates' advantage over Sundowns?
Initially, former Mamelodi Sundowns winger Lucas 'Makhokhoba' Sebona believed Bucs would benefit from the AFCON break because their players are younger and will recover faster compared to Masandawana.
"Definitely, there will be some changes when the PSL resumes, but Pirates and Sundowns will continue to dominate because most of their players are active in Morocco," Sebona said in an earlier interview.
"Yes, it will catch up with them, but they have depth in their squads. The team that will suffer the most between the two is Sundowns. Pirates might escape because they are using a lot of youngsters.
"Youngsters can recover very quickly from fatigue. Sundowns have lost most of their star players; they are old now. It may take time for them to recover," he added.
"The rest of the teams will have to start from scratch and pick up their match fitness. Especially, we Africans celebrate Christmas holidays too much. It's harder if you don't have self-discipline.
"Especially the teams without sponsors; they are going to suffer the most. The only teams that are going to survive this period are Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, and Orlando Pirates due to the facilities they own. Their bosses will get them competitive friendlies."
Recovery period favours Pirates
Sebona's argument was echoed by former Chiefs coach Sergio Dos Santos.
"For a change, Mamelodi Sundowns, they've got a tough job because Orlando Pirates are on the chase and they are looking good; they are going to chase Sundowns all the way," Santos told KickOff.
"It's a good thing because Sundowns have been running away with it all the time. Of course, players will be tired, but the positivity on the Pirates' side is that they have all the younger players, meaning the recovery period will be better for them.
"Though we are looking at the two teams, there are two or so other teams still in the running. It's good for our soccer. Some of the smaller teams are really boxing above their weight now."
Just like they started the season badly before picking up later, Pirates can use the same template and get their winning mojo back.
With unrelenting Chiefs as well as AmaZulu and Sekhukhune United, all showing strong sides of challenging for the PSL title, the race is expected not to be a two-horse competition, as has been the case in the previous season.