Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana, December 2025Backpage
Khothatso Leballo

Bafana Bafana's 2026 FIFA World Cup opponents secure international friendly match against African giants Ivory Coast

South Africa return to the world stage at the global football competition, having last featured in the 2010 edition which they hosted. This time, they head to North America determined to make history beyond merely participating but progressing past the group stage for the first time in their history at the tournament.

  • South Korea v Bolivia - International FriendlyGetty Images Sport

    World Cup preparations begin

    Bafana kick off their 2026 FIFA World Cup preparations in March with back-to-back international friendly matches against Panama at home. 

    Other World Cup-bound teams will also be busy engaged in friendly games across the globe. 

    South Korea, who are one of the Group A contestants together with Bafana, will face Ivory Coast in London on March 28.

    • Advertisement
  • FBL-CAN-2024-CIV-NGR-TROPHYAFP

    South Korea explain why they chose Ivory Coast

     "This match is a preparation for Korea's third match in the group stage of the North and Central American World Cup against South Africa, and is expected to test Korea's competitiveness in the finals against Cote d'Ivoire, which boasts the explosive speed and resilient physique characteristic of African teams," the Korea Football Association said as per KickOff.

  • United States v Mexico - Gold Cup 2025: FinalGetty Images Sport

    Busy March for World Cup-bound teams

    March will see Bafana anxiously waiting to know which team will complete Group A as the fourth contestant.

    The winner of the UEFA playoffs involving Denmark, the Czech Republic and Macedonia will pick the ticket to join Mexico, Bafana and South Korea in Group A.

    The month of March will also see Mexico playing three friendly matches against Iceland, Portugal and Belgium.

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • Mohau Nkota and Hugo Broos, Bafana BafanaGetty

    The battle to win Broos' heart

    Competition to make it into Hugo Broos' Bafana squad for the World Cup is expected to be stiff in the upcoming months.

    From the goalkeeping department to the strikeforce, Bross is still considering players who did not make it to the 2025 AFCON finals. 

    That makes his doors open and that would inspire a number of players to fancy their chances of going to the World Cup. 

    It will be the first time for the Belgian to coach at this competition after gracing it in 1986 as a player. 

World Cup
Mexico crest
Mexico
MEX
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
World Cup
South Africa crest
South Africa
RSA
South Korea crest
South Korea
KOR
0