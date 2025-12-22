+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Bafana Bafana player ratings vs Angola: Lyle Foster delivers a touch of Premier League class, while Oswin Appollis announces himself with authority as South Africa secure Africa Cup of Nations victory

South Africa kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign with a hard‑fought 2-1 victory over the Palancas Negras in their Group B opener on Monday, December 22. The contest at Stade de Marrakech was fiercely competitive, marked by physical battles and determined challenges, as both sides sought to impose themselves and set the tone for the journey ahead in the tournament.

South Africa’s Africa Cup of Nations campaign began with drama and decisive moments in their Group B opener. Oswin Appollis announced himself on the continental stage with the opening strike, only for Angola’s Show to level matters before halftime. 

The contest remained fiercely competitive until Lyle Foster produced a superb finish late on to secure a 2-1 victory for Bafana Bafana. It was a result earned against a Palancas Negras side who battled relentlessly and refused to fade, making the win all the more significant.  

GOAL rates Bafana Bafana players from Stade de Marrakech.


    Goalkeeper & Defence

    Ronwen Williams (7/10)

    Between the sticks, Williams delivered a composed and commanding performance, instilling confidence in the defensive unit with his assured presence. He took charge of his area effectively, organising those in front of him and dealing decisively with aerial threats. Most importantly, he came up with crucial saves at key moments. 

    Khuliso Mudau (7.5/10)

    Operating from the right flank, the full-back delivered a standout performance that balanced defensive solidity with attacking intent. He was disciplined in his duties at the back, breaking up play and tracking runners, yet equally relentless in driving forward. Time and again, he pressed opposition defenders high up the pitch and forced errors. 

    Siyabonga Ngezana (6.5/10)

    The 28‑year‑old endured a challenging opening period, struggling to find his rhythm and leaving gaps that Angola were able to exploit. However, after the interval, he grew into the contest, showing greater composure and discipline in his positioning. His second‑half display was far more assured, marked by stronger interventions and a steadier presence that helped restore balance to South Africa’s back line.

    Mbekezeli Mbokazi (7/10)

    The young star delivered a composed and disciplined performance, proving himself both steady and reliable at the heart of the action. Beyond his defensive duties, he showed ambition going forward, unleashing a powerful strike that rattled the crossbar and underlined his confidence to contribute in attack as well as in defence.

    Aubrey Modiba (6.5/10)

    Modiba endured a difficult opening half, where he struggled to settle into the rhythm of the game and at times looked vulnerable, almost skating on thin ice with the pressure Angola applied down his flank. In the second half he steadied himself, tightened up defensively, and contributed with far greater assurance, proving he could recover from a shaky start to play a more solid role in South Africa’s effort

    Midfield

    Mohau Nkota (6.5/10)

    The young star struggled to find his rhythm in the opening half, appearing somewhat out of sorts and unable to showcase the lively, on‑the‑ball energy that usually defines his game. Given the circumstances, the decision to withdraw him at halftime was a fair and sensible one, allowing South Africa to adjust their approach and bring in fresh impetus. 

    Teboho Mokoena (7/10) 

    Mokoena once again demonstrated his importance to the South African side, stepping onto the pitch with clear intent and a determination to influence proceedings. His presence in midfield was felt throughout, as he looked to dictate play and drive the team forward. The Angolans, however, had clearly studied his game, closing down passing lanes and applying pressure in the central areas to limit his options. Even so, Mokoena found ways to adapt, breaking through their press with clever distribution and timely interventions.

    Sphephelo Sithole (6.5/10)  

    Sithole played a vital role in injecting the physical edge that South Africa needed to match Angola’s intensity, throwing himself into challenges and ensuring the midfield battle was never one‑sided. His presence added grit and resilience, qualities that proved crucial in a fiercely contested opener. However, the caution he picked up - a yellow card in the very first game of the tournament - now places him under pressure to manage that aggression wisely.

    Oswin Appollis (7.5/10)

    By striking the opening goal for South Africa, Appollis not only set the tone for the contest but also reinforced his growing reputation in the national team setup. 

    His contribution was more than just a statistic; it was a statement of intent, underscoring his credibility as a rising force for South Africa. The finish gave supporters a tantalising glimpse of his potential, hinting at the exciting impact he is poised to deliver as the tournament unfolds.

    Attack

    Sipho Mbule (7/10)

    Mbule’s influence grew noticeably after the interval, as his second‑half performance reflected far greater composure and maturity on the ball. His ability to retain possession under pressure reached its peak, allowing South Africa to dictate the tempo and maintain control.  

    Lyle Foster (8/10)

    An incredible performance from the Premier League player, with an assist and a stunning goal which sealed victory for Bafana. Despite having a rather quiet evening, Foster turned up the heat in the end.

    Subs & Manager

    Tshepang Moremi (7/10)   

    Moremi injected fresh energy into South Africa’s attack the moment he stepped onto the pitch, using his blistering pace to stretch the Angolan defence and create openings. His lively movement and willingness to take on defenders gave Bafana Bafana an added dimension going forward. At one point, he looked to have capped his impact with a well‑taken goal, only for VAR to intervene and rule it out after Foster was judged offside in the build‑up.

    Bathusi Aubaas (No rating) 

    Not enough minutes to give a fair rating.

    Elias Mokwana (No rating) 

    Not enough minutes to give a fair rating.

    Hugo Broos (7/10)

    The Belgian mentor assembled a well‑balanced and disciplined side, ensuring that the structure of the team remained solid throughout the contest. His tactical awareness was evident in the timing of his substitutions, each one designed to inject fresh energy or shore up key areas when required. Perhaps most notably, his decision to keep Foster on the pitch proved decisive, as the forward eventually delivered the crucial goal that sealed victory.

0