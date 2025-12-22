Bafana Bafana player ratings vs Angola: Lyle Foster delivers a touch of Premier League class, while Oswin Appollis announces himself with authority as South Africa secure Africa Cup of Nations victory

Ronwen Williams (7/10)

Between the sticks, Williams delivered a composed and commanding performance, instilling confidence in the defensive unit with his assured presence. He took charge of his area effectively, organising those in front of him and dealing decisively with aerial threats. Most importantly, he came up with crucial saves at key moments.

Khuliso Mudau (7.5/10)

Operating from the right flank, the full-back delivered a standout performance that balanced defensive solidity with attacking intent. He was disciplined in his duties at the back, breaking up play and tracking runners, yet equally relentless in driving forward. Time and again, he pressed opposition defenders high up the pitch and forced errors.

Siyabonga Ngezana (6.5/10)

The 28‑year‑old endured a challenging opening period, struggling to find his rhythm and leaving gaps that Angola were able to exploit. However, after the interval, he grew into the contest, showing greater composure and discipline in his positioning. His second‑half display was far more assured, marked by stronger interventions and a steadier presence that helped restore balance to South Africa’s back line.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi (7/10)

The young star delivered a composed and disciplined performance, proving himself both steady and reliable at the heart of the action. Beyond his defensive duties, he showed ambition going forward, unleashing a powerful strike that rattled the crossbar and underlined his confidence to contribute in attack as well as in defence.

Aubrey Modiba (6.5/10)

Modiba endured a difficult opening half, where he struggled to settle into the rhythm of the game and at times looked vulnerable, almost skating on thin ice with the pressure Angola applied down his flank. In the second half he steadied himself, tightened up defensively, and contributed with far greater assurance, proving he could recover from a shaky start to play a more solid role in South Africa’s effort