Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe calls on South African football to evolve, while he hails Hugo Broos and co for ‘restoring hope’ but warns on ‘consistency’

Bafana Bafana have, over the past few years since the arrival of Hugo Broos, taken on a more structured and competitive shape. Something that supporters last saw during the days of Radebe and Doctor Khumalo, and a development the former Bafana captain has been quick to praise, noting the team effort from all those involved.

“I think, obviously, behind every success in football or in every team, you can’t be a great coach on your own.

"He’s not an individual — he has his technical staff, who have done wonders to form a team that can participate and compete at that level and bring back hope and success to the team.”

“I think Hugo Broos, with the help of Helman [Makhele] and the technical staff, has done absolutely fantastically to bring together individuals who have now brought hope and happiness to South African football.”