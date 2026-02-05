Bafana Bafana legend Lucas Radebe calls on South African football to evolve, while he hails Hugo Broos and co for ‘restoring hope’ but warns on ‘consistency’
Room for improvement
The well-decorated Lucas Radebe has extensive experience in South African football, starting from its grassroots before moving to greener pastures that exposed him to the game at its highest level.
While much has changed since his playing days, he notes that there is still room for improvement.
'Bring back credibility'
South Africa boasts one of the strongest leagues in Africa, with growth evident in areas such as youth development and women’s football, even if the latter is still far from where it should be. These changes have helped shape the country’s footballing reputation, but administrative setbacks remain a persistent issue — something Lucas Radebe has duly observed.
“It’s absolutely amazing, and I do understand that our football needs to progress. We need to take a step to another level,” Radebe told IOL.
“Hopefully, we need someone who will actually take us to that level and bring the glory days back — not just on the football field, but behind closed doors in African football," he added.
"Bring back credibility and respect.”
- Backpage
Radebe hails Broos and the technical team
Bafana Bafana have, over the past few years since the arrival of Hugo Broos, taken on a more structured and competitive shape. Something that supporters last saw during the days of Radebe and Doctor Khumalo, and a development the former Bafana captain has been quick to praise, noting the team effort from all those involved.
“I think, obviously, behind every success in football or in every team, you can’t be a great coach on your own.
"He’s not an individual — he has his technical staff, who have done wonders to form a team that can participate and compete at that level and bring back hope and success to the team.”
“I think Hugo Broos, with the help of Helman [Makhele] and the technical staff, has done absolutely fantastically to bring together individuals who have now brought hope and happiness to South African football.”
- AFP
Radebe calls for consistency
As Bafana Bafana prepare for the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Radebe has highlighted a key shortfall that he believes must be addressed for the team to improve and thrive.
“One thing that has been missing in this game is consistency," he said.
"Never mind the success of winning games, but consistency in players who represent us.”