Bafana Bafana go back to the future! New 2026 World Cup home kit revealed as adidas pay tribute to iconic 2010 design
- adidas
What is on the new kit?
The design features the classic yellow base and green trim that has become a hallmark of national pride, but with a modern, high-performance twist that prepares the nation for the global stage once more.
The kit is more than just a fashion statement; it is a celebration of South Africa's cultural identity.
For the first time, the design incorporates graphic elements representing the country's 12 official languages, expanding on the concepts seen in previous iterations.
Tom Brown, Senior Marketing Director for adidas South Africa, explained: "The iconic adidas SAFA jersey of the 2010 World Cup had a distinctive reference to the diverse national languages of South Africa, represented by 11 small lines in the collar.
"This design is re-imaged for a proud new era, with a design pattern which proudly reflects the now 12 national languages on the national jersey."
- adidas
Performance meets tradition for Bafana Bafana
Technologically, the jersey is at the cutting edge of sportswear. Utilizing adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ technology along with 3D body mapping and engineered stretch fabrics, the kit is built to withstand high-intensity matches and soaring temperatures.
The inclusion of perforated three-stripe panels and strategic mesh zones ensures maximum airflow. This focus on performance ensures that the players will be as comfortable as they are confident when they step out under the bright lights of international competition.
Beyond the tech, the kit features a revolutionary lenticular heat-applied federation crest and adidas logo. This branding technique creates a "shapeshifting" visual effect, adding a futuristic touch to the heritage-inspired uniform. It serves as a visual bridge between the historic 2010 tournament and the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup.
- Backpage
Banyana Banyana to debut new look in Morocco
The new threads will see action very soon, with the senior women’s team set to debut the kit at the WAFCON 2026 tournament in Morocco.
SAFA CEO Ms Lydia Monyepao highlighted the significance of the launch, stating: "The jersey is more than match-day apparel – it is a unifying symbol worn by players and fans alike. Designed with bespoke gender fit considerations for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, the kit underscores adidas and SAFA’s commitment to equal elevation of the men’s and women’s game, as both teams continue to make their mark on global tournaments."
"In two weeks, South Africans will see Banyana Banyana launch the kit on the opening day of the WAFCON 2026 tournament in Morocco.
"And in 100 days will see Bafana Bafana take on Mexico in the opening game of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.
"We are very excited as SAFA for what this launch will do to motivate our junior teams to continue performing in this jersey as they aspire to one day be senior team members."
.
- adidas
Fan reaction mixed
On GOAL's Facebook page fans were quick to have their say on the new design...
The design doesn't hv that thing - Chris Makamu
Wow , it's a great kit - Jacob Oteng Molefe
Only pirates will wear it - Lemane Mokoena
There is nothing new about this kit - Ngcebo Nzimande
Adidas don't disappoint ♥️ - Phindo Mdluli
Pain went straight to Le Coq Sportiv - Ole Mo-Aforika Borwa Legote