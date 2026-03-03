Bafana Bafana go back to the future! New 2026 World Cup home kit revealed as adidas pay tribute to iconic 2010 design

The design features the classic yellow base and green trim that has become a hallmark of national pride, but with a modern, high-performance twist that prepares the nation for the global stage once more.

The kit is more than just a fashion statement; it is a celebration of South Africa's cultural identity.

For the first time, the design incorporates graphic elements representing the country's 12 official languages, expanding on the concepts seen in previous iterations.

Tom Brown, Senior Marketing Director for adidas South Africa, explained: "The iconic adidas SAFA jersey of the 2010 World Cup had a distinctive reference to the diverse national languages of South Africa, represented by 11 small lines in the collar.

"This design is re-imaged for a proud new era, with a design pattern which proudly reflects the now 12 national languages on the national jersey."