Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Sipho Mbule and Sithole, Bafana BafanaBackpage
Steve Blues

Bafana Bafana go back to the future! New 2026 World Cup home kit revealed as adidas pay tribute to iconic 2010 design

The South African Football Association (SAFA) have officially pulled back the curtain on the new 2026/2027 home jersey by adidas. In a move that is sure to delight fans of a certain vintage, the new look for both Mzansi men's and women's national teams draws direct inspiration from the legendary 2010 World Cup kit.

  • South Africa Bafana World Cup home kitadidas

    What is on the new kit?

    The design features the classic yellow base and green trim that has become a hallmark of national pride, but with a modern, high-performance twist that prepares the nation for the global stage once more.

    The kit is more than just a fashion statement; it is a celebration of South Africa's cultural identity. 

    For the first time, the design incorporates graphic elements representing the country's 12 official languages, expanding on the concepts seen in previous iterations.

    Tom Brown, Senior Marketing Director for adidas South Africa, explained: "The iconic adidas SAFA jersey of the 2010 World Cup had a distinctive reference to the diverse national languages of South Africa, represented by 11 small lines in the collar. 

    "This design is re-imaged for a proud new era, with a design pattern which proudly reflects the now 12 national languages on the national jersey." 

    • Advertisement
  • South Africa Bafana World Cup home kitadidas

    Performance meets tradition for Bafana Bafana

    Technologically, the jersey is at the cutting edge of sportswear. Utilizing adidas’ latest CLIMACOOL+ technology along with 3D body mapping and engineered stretch fabrics, the kit is built to withstand high-intensity matches and soaring temperatures. 

    The inclusion of perforated three-stripe panels and strategic mesh zones ensures maximum airflow. This focus on performance ensures that the players will be as comfortable as they are confident when they step out under the bright lights of international competition.

    Beyond the tech, the kit features a revolutionary lenticular heat-applied federation crest and adidas logo. This branding technique creates a "shapeshifting" visual effect, adding a futuristic touch to the heritage-inspired uniform. It serves as a visual bridge between the historic 2010 tournament and the upcoming FIFA 2026 World Cup.

  • Bongeka Gamede, Andile Dlamini and Refiloe Jane, Banyana BanyanaBackpage

    Banyana Banyana to debut new look in Morocco

    The new threads will see action very soon, with the senior women’s team set to debut the kit at the WAFCON 2026 tournament in Morocco. 

    SAFA CEO Ms Lydia Monyepao highlighted the significance of the launch, stating: "The jersey is more than match-day apparel – it is a unifying symbol worn by players and fans alike. Designed with bespoke gender fit considerations for both Bafana Bafana and Banyana Banyana, the kit underscores adidas and SAFA’s commitment to equal elevation of the men’s and women’s game, as both teams continue to make their mark on global tournaments."

    "In two weeks, South Africans will see Banyana Banyana launch the kit on the opening day of the WAFCON 2026 tournament in Morocco. 

    "And in 100 days will see Bafana Bafana take on Mexico in the opening game of the FIFA 2026 World Cup.

    "We are very excited as SAFA for what this launch will do to motivate our junior teams to continue performing in this jersey as they aspire to one day be senior team members."

    .

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • South Africa Bafana World Cup home kit Relebohile Mofokengadidas

    Fan reaction mixed

    On GOAL's Facebook page fans were quick to have their say on the new design...

    The design doesn't hv that thing - Chris Makamu

    Wow , it's a great kit - Jacob Oteng Molefe

    Only pirates will wear it - Lemane Mokoena

    There is nothing new about this kit - Ngcebo Nzimande

    Adidas don't disappoint ♥️ - Phindo Mdluli

    Pain went straight to Le Coq Sportiv - Ole Mo-Aforika Borwa Legote

0