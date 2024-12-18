Lebo Mothiba - TroyesGetty
Michael Madyira

Bafana Bafana forward Lebo Mothiba reveals reason why he went to Naturena amid Kaizer Chiefs transfer rumours

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsKaizer Chiefs vs Chippa UnitedChippa UnitedN. Nabi

The 28-year-old continues to be linked with Amakhosi and flared up the rumours when he visited the Village.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Mothiba has been a free agent
  • He was spotted at Naturena
  • The striker explains the visit to Chiefs Village
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱