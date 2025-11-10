Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos tells off a section of South African critics since 'it's it’s nonsense, ridiculous' but justifies playing 'overloaded' Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates against Zambia
The forthcoming assignment and Broos' arsenal
Bafana Bafana are set to play Zambia's Chipolopolo in an international friendly that will be played on Saturday at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha.
Coach Hugo Broos is set to use the match to prepare for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations to be played in Morocco from December 21 to January 18. Just like South Africa, Zambia are also preparing for the biennial competition.
The tactician included Masindi Nemtajela, Tshepang Moremi, and Keletso Makgalwa to his squad owing to strong performances in the Premier Soccer League.
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine
Defenders: Khulumani Ndamane, Thabo Moloisane, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thabang Matuludi
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Masindi Nemtajela, Bathusi Aubaas, Thalente Mbatha, Sphephelo Sithole
Forwards: Evidence Makgopa, Oswin Appollis, Tshepang Moremi, Lyle Foster, Mohau Nkota, Sipho Mbule, Keletso Makgalwa.
Why a section of South Africans are asking questions
Broos' critics have been questioning the absence of some players who have been performing well for their respective teams.
For instance, Kaizer Chiefs custodian Brandon Petersen has been solid for the Glamour Boys, where he has kept two clean sheets in the recently concluded CAF Confederation Cup preliminaries, helping them secure a place in the group stage.
Domestically, he has seven clean sheets from the 11 Premier Soccer League matches he has played.
Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler has nine goals in 15 games across all competitions.
However, the controversial topic has been regarding Wydad Athletic Club attacker Thembinkosi Lorch, who has scored five goals in nine matches for the club across all competitions, as well as providing assists.
Nevertheless, Broos is not entertaining the questions regarding his team selection.
Broos unconcerned with 'nonsense'
The AFCON-winning coach insists he doesn't follow social media to know what people are saying regarding his squad selection.
“Well, I have to thank you for saying that, because I didn’t know, you know how I feel or feel about social media, I don’t follow it, not at all, I think if I read those things, I would laugh,” he told the media.
“Those are people who suddenly think they are important, and on social media they can say what they want, it’s nonsense, ridiculous and it doesn’t affect me all," Broos added.
Why Broos couldn't risk having Chiefs & Co. in team to play Zambia
Initially, Broos had wanted to leave out Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates players owing to their busy schedule, meaning the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and other PSL Teams could have benefited, only for him to decide otherwise.
“I want to win on Saturday and that’s all,” the veteran coach justified his decision.
“So, the reason why my first idea was to let players of Sundowns and Pirates in their club was because they have a very overloaded programme, but in the end I changed my mind because I want to win.
“Why I want to win, first of all, it’s important for our ranking. We want to stay certainly in the first 10, even going back to nine [spot] again," Broos continued.
“Secondly, we are one month before AFCON, and it wouldn’t be a very good thing if we were to lose the game on Saturday.
“I will ask from every player, focus and concentration, though, like we had for the qualifiers. Even if it’s not the qualifiers, I will not accept that players are taking these games as a little holiday.
“I want to win on Saturday," he concluded.