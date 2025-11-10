Broos' critics have been questioning the absence of some players who have been performing well for their respective teams.

For instance, Kaizer Chiefs custodian Brandon Petersen has been solid for the Glamour Boys, where he has kept two clean sheets in the recently concluded CAF Confederation Cup preliminaries, helping them secure a place in the group stage.

Domestically, he has seven clean sheets from the 11 Premier Soccer League matches he has played.

Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler has nine goals in 15 games across all competitions.

However, the controversial topic has been regarding Wydad Athletic Club attacker Thembinkosi Lorch, who has scored five goals in nine matches for the club across all competitions, as well as providing assists.

Nevertheless, Broos is not entertaining the questions regarding his team selection.